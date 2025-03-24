How To Watch Chicago White Sox Games On Chicago Sports Network
CHICAGO – Watching Chicago White Sox games will be a bit different in 2025.
The Chicago Sports Network launched in October as the new home for the Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks. All 162 White Sox games during the 2025 season will be televised on the Chicago Sports Network, also known as CHSN.
CHSN offers three packages that include White Sox games.
- The White Sox Monthly Team Pass is $19.99 per month and includes a one week free trial, live White Sox games, pre and postgame coverage, CHSN exclusive programming and shows and breaking news coverage. Individual monthly team passes are also available for the Bulls and Blackhawks.
- All Three Teams, Monthly: This option costs $29.99 per month and features a one week free trial, 300-plus White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games, pre and postgame coverage, CHSN exclusive programming and shows, breaking news coverage and access to CHSN's 24/7 channel.
- All Three Teams, Yearly: This option costs $349.99 per year and includes the same content listed in the three-team monthly package, explained above.
CHSN is available through mobile and web browsers at CHSN.com, and the CHSN app is compatible with Apple (iOS, tvOS), Amazon Fire TV, Android (mobile and TV) and Roku devices. If your TV is not compatible with CHSN, you can use Chromecast or Air Play to display the game from your mobile device onto your TV.
The CHSN website states that most smart TVs need an external antenna for over-the-air channels, even with built-in tuners. Once the antenna is installed, the local CHSN station is WJYS 62.2 and WJYS 62.3 in Chicago.
There are three streaming options for CHSN: DIRECTV Stream on channel 665, Fubo and through the CHSN website and/or app. CHSN is available through three satellite and cable providers: DIRECTV on channel 665; AT&T U-Verse on channels 1741 (HD) and 741(SD)5; and Astound on channels 685 and 576 (HD), Channels 370 and 371 (SD). CHSN is not currently available on Comcast.
CHSN support can be reached at support@chsn.com or (800) 928-2848.
Chicago White Sox games will also air on the radio through ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, which can be accessed through the online at espn.com/radio/play/_/wmpv-am or through the ESPN Chicago app.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- WHITE SOX SCHEDULE: Here are the dates, game times, locations and TV information for all 162 games the Chicago White Sox will play during the 2025 MLB season. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX ON SI NEWS: Chicago-area native Jack Ankony has been promoted to beat writer for our new ''Chicago White Sox on SI'' site that launches this week. He's a talented writer who will bring a fresh perspective to our daily coverage of major-league baseball in the Windy City. CLICK HERE