Will Venable's Time In Japan Offers Unique Perspective On Munetaka Murakami Signing

White Sox manager Will Venable has a unique perspective on the team's recent free agent signing of Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

Will played on Japanese Little League teams while his father, Max, played two seasons for the Chiba Lotte Marines following his 12-year MLB career. So when it came time to write his senior year thesis at Princeton University, Will drew inspiration from his time growing up in Japan.

It was titled, "The Game and Community: An Anthropological Look At Baseball in America and Japan," and compared American and Japanese culture by presenting histories of baseball’s evolution in each country, according to the Princeton Alumni Weekly magazine.

Venable spoke with local reporters Wednesday on Zoom about his understanding of Japanese baseball from his time living there.

"I think the thing that stood out is the passion for the game that culturally with the fans, the players, everything in that culture," Venable said. "Baseball has a huge place in that country and it comes out in the way these guys go about their business, the way they play on the field, the way that fans come and support them. The energy in stadiums. It’s similar to winter ball to me, in which every play is impactful, every play is important. You get energy in these buildings. It’s awesome to be around."

"I have no doubt in the little that I’ve heard from Mune and communicated with, it seems very clear that he’s cut from that same cloth. He’s excited to go out and play hard and compete. Excited about what that looks like for him in the United States. As far as my thesis, or my experience taking a deeper dive in Japanese baseball, I think it’s just the commitment to the game and their ability to just give everything to the game and their willingness to do that. Certainly as the manager of players, we like that in all our players for these guys to put baseball first and give everything they have. I’m excited to see what that looks like for Mune."

New Chicago White Sox infielder Munetaka Murakami, right, speaks with general manager Chris Getz, left, during a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Venable explained the process of signing Murakami came together quickly on his end. He was in New York with family when he received a call from general manager Chris Getz about the possibility, and before he knew it, the deal was done.

Venable talked with Murakami on Zoom before the signing and has communicated with him through an interpreter since then.

"He’s very excited," Venable said. "He talks a lot about defense. He talks a lot about competing. I know he’s really excited to get going. Going to be a big spring for him, coming over and starting his debut in the states. Also has the [World Baseball Classic]. So a lot of good stuff for Mune. Excited for him."

Murakami's participation in the WBC will cut into his time with the White Sox during spring training. Japan begins pool play on March 6, and the championship is scheduled for March 17. The White Sox first spring training game is scheduled for Feb. 20, with the last taking place on March 23.

He joins the White Sox on a two-year, $34 million deal after a successful run with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. During the 2025 season, Murakami slashed .286/.392/.659 with 24 home runs, 10 doubles and 52 RBI in 69 games.

Munetaka Murakami was an electric factory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/HDKKXewgue — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 21, 2025

He hit at least 28 home runs in each of the previous six seasons, including a record-setting 56 home runs in 2022. While there are some concerns around Murakami's strikeout rate, which neared 30% each of the last two seasons, his power potential is one of the reasons for Venable's excitement heading into his second year as manager.

"I think they're very thoughtful," Venable said of the team's offseason moves. "No. 1 these guys are guys that are young, physical, athletic guys. I don't think any manager is going to have a problem with that. That you continue to add those types of bodies is great. But they also have a ton of upside."

"Even someone like Anthony Kay who had his stint here, goes over, I think there's upside there that we can tap into. [Sean Newcomb], obviously Mune, these guys, there's some real upside. Obviously it will be our job to create an environment and support them with everything we can to help them be at their best. But for me I think the thing that really sticks out is you've got guys that have really high ceilings and that's exciting."

