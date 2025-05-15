Takeaways From White Sox Series Win Over Reds
CINCINNATI – The White Sox won their fourth series of the season this week, taking two of three games from the Reds at Great American Ballpark
The series began with a 5-1 victory in extra innings, thanks to a four-run 10th inning. The White Sox led most of that game by one run, but Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz tied the game in the ninth with a solo home run. Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas came through with clutch hits in extra innings to take the series opener.
Following Jonathan Cannon's strong outing on Tuesday, Davis Martin limited the Reds to one run across 6.2 innings during Wednesday's 4-2 win. The White Sox couldn't complete the series sweep on Thursday as starter Bryse Wilson gave up seven earned runs across 5.1 innings. But altogether, it was a positive week for Will Venable's club, which has won two straight series for the first time this season.
"Good series," Venable said. "You win the series. Obviously ended on this note, where we were feeling really good and thought we were in a good spot to play a good game today. Disappointing not to do that, but overall a great series. And we'll turn the page on today and go and fight the Cubs tomorrow.
Here are three takeaways.
1. Martin, Cannon guide White Sox to wins
Pitchers Jonathan Cannon and Davis Martin were major reasons for a 5-1 victory on Tuesday and a series-clinching 4-2 win on Wednesday.
The White Sox used an opener on Tuesday – Brandon Eisert pitched a clean first – before turning it over to Cannon. The second-year right-hander had perhaps his best outing of the season, pitching six efficient innings with four hits, zero runs and zero walks. He's had scoreless performances and other longer appearances this season, but Tuesday was his first shutout across at least six innings.
Martin followed suit and had the longest outing of his MLB career. He pitched 6.2 innings with seven hits, one earned run, zero walks and five strikeouts. He cruised for most of the game, as the lone run and two hits came during the seventh inning. Martin and Cannon didn't walk any batters, and the White Sox pitching staff walked just two in the first two games.
"You come to the a ballpark excited and confident that you can play, but it's different when you have that confidence in your starting pitching. That you know that you're going to be in the game and that you don't necessarily have to score five runs in the first two innings to be in a good spot. That you can continue to grind and have good at-bats, and that your starting pitching is going to keep you in game. So, it's huge. There's real substance to what these guys are doing, and I think the group feels it. To your point, it gives them confidence that they can go in and then they have a chance to win."
2. Meidroth taking hold of leadoff role
Since returning from the injured list on May 1, rookie infielder Chase Meidroth has been the White Sox leadoff hitter in 11 of 12 appearances. This week in Cincinnati, he went 2-for-8 with two runs, two walks and two strikeouts.
His biggest hit of the week was a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning of a 5-1 win. With two strikes and two outs, Meidroth hit a high fastball the other way through the right side of the Reds infield to give the White Sox the lead.
It might be rare for a rookie to be any team's leadoff hitter, but Meidroth has earned that role.
"Just great plate discipline and controlling the zone. Just kind of a guy that sets the tone for you, too," Venable said. "He's gonna get dirty. He's gonna be out there running hard and playing hard. I just like that at the top of the order and to kind of set the tone for the group. And also, when we have all our guys in there, to stack Meidroth then Vargas to start the game with two guys who are going to give you really quality at-bats, going to see a lot of pitches and, you know, grind. I think it's just a really good way to start the day."
Meidroth didn't play in Thursday's game, but when fully healthy, expect him to remain at the top of the order moving forward.
"He's been grinding, a little beat up," Venable said before Thursday's game. "So just kind of a day for him to recover a little bit."
3. Robert making impact on base paths
White Sox center fielder may not be having a strong season at the plate, slashing just .190/.296/.321/.617 with five home runs and 17 RBI. But when he gets on base, he's been hard to slow down.
Robert stole two bases in the Reds series, passing Oneil Cruz for the MLB lead with 17 stolen bases. He got the White Sox off to a good start in Wednesday's 4-2 win, singling in the second, stealing a base and scoring on an Andrew Vaughn single. Robert added his own RBI single in the fifth to extend the lead. Venable sees Robert's speed affect the game in a variety of ways.
"Anytime he gets on first, he's a threat," Venable said. "He can turn a walk or a single into a double. At the same time, it puts a ton of pressure on the pitchers. They're gonna miss spots. They're gonna have to throw fastballs. They're gonna do a lot of different things to combat Luis' aggression. So even if he doesn't go, you, he's still making an impact."
