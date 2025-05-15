Chicago White Sox Claim Vinny Capra Off Waivers
The White Sox on Thursday claimed infielder Vinny Capra off waivers from Milwaukee.
The Brewers designated him for assignment on Friday after playing 24 games this season. Across 59 plate appearances, Capra totaled six runs, four hits, one home runs, four RBI, one stole base, two walks and 15 strikeouts. He had a slash line of .074/.121/.130/.250. He played 17 games at third base, two at shortstop, two at second base and one as the designated hitter.
White Sox manager Will Venable commented on Capra's after Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Reds.
"Could play shortstop. Like the bat, so can be somebody we’ll get in there and mix him around different spots in the infield," Venable said. "We’ll throw him in the mix. Really like defensively, gives us an opportunity to move Chase around, to give Chase days. And to support the middle infield."
With the addition of Capra, the White Sox 40-man roster increased to 40. Capra is out of minor league options, so the White Sox will need to open an active roster spot.
Capra, 28, played for the Brewers from 2024-25, as well as nine games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and eight games for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022. He was a 20th round pick by the Blue Jays in 2018 out of Richmond.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SERIES TAKEAWAYS: The White Sox leaned on strong pitching to win the first two games of their series against the Reds in Cincinnati. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE
- GAME OF FIRSTS: The White Sox are on their first three-game win streak of the season, but that's not the only first that came with Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Reds. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX PLAYERS UNBANNED: 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson and seven other former Chicago White Sox players, who were previously on the MLB permanently ineligible list, are now eligible for Hall of Fame consideration after a Tuesday's ruling. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX BEAT REDS 5-1 IN EXTRAS: From Jonathan Cannon’s strong outing to clutch hits by Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas, it took a bit of everything for the White Sox to pull out a 5-1 win over the Reds in extra innings Tuesday at Great American Ballpark. CLICK HERE