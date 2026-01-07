Kyle Teel In Consideration For Italy's World Baseball Classic Roster

Wednesday's press conference with White Sox manager Will Venable came with a bit of surprising news.

When asked if anyone besides newly acquired Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami will compete in the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC), Venable mentioned the possibility of catcher Kyle Teel participating. The White Sox later clarified that final determinations have not been made, but Teel is in consideration for a spot on Team Italy's WBC roster.

Teel was born in Ridgewood, N.J. and went to Mahwah High School in Mahway, N.J. before attending the University of Virginia, but the WBC offers some leeway when it comes to a player's country affiliation.

According to MLB.com, a player is eligible if he is a citizen of the team's country or territory and has a valid passport for at least three months prior to the tournament, or if the player is currently a permanent legal resident.

In addition to being born in the team's country, eligibility is granted if the player has at least one parent who is a citizen of the country, or one parent who was born in that country. A player can also present evidence that he would be granted citizenship or a passport in due course under the laws of the team's country, if he were to apply.

Teel's potential participation in the WBC would affect his availability for White Sox spring training games in Arizona, which begin Feb. 20 and run through March 23. Pitchers and catchers typically report a week or two prior.

WBC exhibition games are scheduled to take place on March 3, and pool play begins March 5. Italy is scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs on March 3 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., followed by an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels on March 4 at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

The tournament runs through March 17, and locations include Arizona, Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Japan. Italy is in Pool B, which takes place in Houston, Texas and includes Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico and the United States. Italy's first pool play game is scheduled for March 7 against Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Teel established himself as one of the White Sox most promising young players after his rookie season in 2025. Across 297 plate appearances, he slashed .273/.375/.411/.786 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, three stolen bases, 37 walks and 77 strikeouts.

Teel was part of a blockbuster trade in December 2024 that sent ace pitcher Garrett Crochet from the White Sox to the Red Sox in exchange for fellow prospects Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez. Three of those players debuted for the White Sox in 2025, and Montgomery emerged as the team's top prospect, with the possibility of debuting in 2026.

