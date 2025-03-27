WATCH: White Sox Right Fielder Austin Slater Hits Home Run On Opening Day
CHICAGO – It didn't take long for Austin Slater to make a strong first impression on the south side.
In his first at-bat with the White Sox, Slater hit a home run to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day at Rate Field. Slater hit the 87 mile-per-hour inside slider an estimated 392 feet off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning.
Slater signed a one-year $1.75 million contract with the White Sox in November after spending the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. In 84 games and 212 plate appearances last season, Slater finished with two home runs, 18 RBI, a .209 batting average, .321 on-base percentage, .266 slugging percentage and a .586 OPS. He played on the Giants from 2017-24.
