Chicago White Sox Announce Eight Roster Moves
CHICAGO – The White Sox are putting the final touches on the 2025 roster as Opening Day approaches.
On Wednesday, the organization announced eight moves.
- INF/OF Greg Jones has been claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies and optioned to Class AAA Charlotte.
- RHP Justin Anderson has been optioned to Charlotte.
- Five players have been reassigned to minor league camp, including infielders Bobby Dalbec, Tristan Gray and Chase Meidroth and pitchers James Karinchak and Steven Wilson.
- Outfielder Oscar Colas has been designated for assignment.
Jones played six games for the Rockies last season but spent most of 2024 with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. Across 86 games with the Isotopes, he had a .269/.346/.460 slash line and totaled 16 home runs, 42 RBI and 46 stolen bases. He played 62 games in center field, 14 at shortstop and eight at second base. He was the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, but has played just six games in the big leagues.
Anderson posted a 4.39 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 14 starts and 53.1 innings for the White Sox in 2024. He also pitched 18 innings for Triple-A Charlotte last season. Anderson allowed seven earned runs in six innings during spring training.
The White Sox signed Dalbec, a corner infielder, to a minor league deal in January. He had a .250 batting average and a .607 OPS with zero home runs and three RBI in 32 spring training at-bats. A fourth-round pick, Dalbec was in the Boston Red Sox organization from 2016-24 and played 331 MLB games. He hit 25 home runs in 2021.
Gray signed a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to spring training with the White Sox in February. He hit .296 with a .977 OPS, two home runs and seven RBI in 27 spring training at-bats. Gray has been in the Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Oakland and Miami organizations since 2017, appearing in 17 MLB games and 443 Triple-A games.
The White Sox acquired Meidroth from the Boston Red Sox as part of the Garrett Crochet trade. Meidroth played 12 games at shortstop and five games at second base in spring training, posting a .146 batting average and a .471 OPS with two RBI, nine walks and 10 strikeouts. A fourth-round pick in 2022, he's the White Sox No. 8 prospect.
The White Sox inked Karinchak to a minor league deal in January. Across eight innings in spring training, he allowed eight earned runs while walking nine batters and striking out 11. Along with finishing sixth in AL rookie of the year voting in 2020, Karinchak was a key piece in the Cleveland bullpen through the 2023 season. He has a career 3.10 ERA and 253 strikeouts in 165.2 MLB innings.
Wilson appeared in 40 games out of the bullpen for the White Sox last season, pitching to a 5.71 ERA and a 1.587 WHIP. He allowed two earned runs across seven innings in spring training last season.
Colas was the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization in 2023 and 2022, but he didn't pan out at the major league level. Across 263 plate appearances in 2023, he hit five home runs and drove in 19 runs, but he had a 12-to-71 strikeout-to-walk ratio with a .216 batting average and a .571 OPS. He hit .250 in 16 at-bats during spring training.
White Sox Opening Day is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field in Chicago.
For in-person coverage all season long, follow our website White Sox On SI and beat reporter Jack Ankony on X @ankony_jack.
