Chicago White Sox' Versatile Veteran Out with Thumb Fracture as Opening Day Nears
The Chicago White Sox got a pair of rough injury updates on Saturday regarding pitcher Drew Thorpe and infielder Brandon Drury.
Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com:
A few updates per Sox:
Drew Thorpe will undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure.
Brandon Drury sustained a fractured left thumb and will have a follow up visit with Dr. Donald Sheridan on Monday in Scottsdale
We covered the Thorpe news in an earlier post, so you can check that out here.
As for Drury, this seemingly takes him out of the running for an Opening Day roster spot.
A 10-year veteran, he has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels in his career. A former Silver Slugger winner, Drury has 109 career home runs and 375 RBIs. His best offensive season was in 2022, when he hit 28 home runs and brought in 87, but he had 26 homers in 2023 as well. In total, he has five different seasons of double-digit home runs.
The White Sox are coming off a season that saw them go 41-121 and finish with the worst record in the Modern Era. Prospect development is the biggest key for the organization this season, so perhaps this injury opens the door for a young player like Chase Meidroth to make the roster.
The White Sox will open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
