3 Positive Developments From Chicago White Sox Spring Training
CHICAGO – The White Sox are gearing up for Opening Day after going 11-19 in Cactus League spring training action in Arizona. They host the Los Angeles Angels Thursday at 3:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field in Chicago.
The White Sox wrapped up spring training Monday with an 8-5 win over the Oakland Athletics, and now it's time for the games that really count. Under new manager Will Venable, Chicago is going through a rebuild after a 41-121 record during the 2024 season, the most losses in MLB's modern era.
Spring training results aren't always a sign of things to come in the regular season, and sometimes it's the opposite. But there were a few positive developments that the organization will hope to build upon.
1. Luis Robert raked
If spring training numbers are any indication, a bounce-back season for Luis Robert could be in store. Across 50 at-bats, Robert had a .300 batting average, a .966 OPS, four home runs and eight RBI. His 26.7% strikeout percentage this spring would also be his lowest since the 2022 season.
The center fielder enters the 2025 season as Chicago's best major league bat. Though he had a .657 OPS in 2024 and only played 100 games due to injury, the 27-year-old slugger is just one season removed from an All-Star campaign. During the 2023 season, Robert hit 38 home runs, stole 20 bases and posted an .857 OPS. The White Sox hope he can return to that form for a few reasons. It would obviously help team success in 2025 if the White Sox decide to keep him. However, Robert was involved in trade talks last season, though the White Sox never came to an agreement, perhaps because of Robert's regression. A strong start to the 2025 season would help his trade value as the White Sox continue to rebuild.
2. Catching depth
When the White Sox traded ace Garrett Crochet last season, they acquired catching prospect Kyle Teel from the Red Sox. Teel, a 23-year-old left-handed bat, is Chicago's No. 2 prospect and the No. 32 prospect in MLB. In 19 spring training at-bats, he had a .316 batting average and a 1.119 OPS, along with two home runs, six RBI, four walks and four strikeouts. Across 112 games at Triple-A and Double-A last season, Teel posted an .819 OPS.
However, the White Sox aren't going to rush Teel to the big leagues. Venable said during spring training that Korey Lee and Matt Thaiss will begin the season on the major league roster, and both performed well this spring. Lee hit .375 with a .925 OPS in 32 at-bats, and Thaiss had a .324 batting average and an .861 OPS in 37 at-bats. That made for a positive spring for White Sox catchers of the present and future.
3. Top pitching prospects make spring training debuts
As the White Sox build toward the future, pitching prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith and Grant Taylor are three reasons for optimism. Schultz is ranked No. 1 among White Sox prospects, No. 5 among all pitching prospects and No. 16 overall. Smith is close behind at No. 3 in the organization, No. 7 among pitchers and No. 34 overall, per MLB.com. Taylor is the No. 7 prospect in the White Sox system.
Lefties Schultz and Smith threw back-to-back scoreless innings in their spring training debuts. Schultz got through the fifth inning with eight pitches and six strikes, and Smith followed with three strikeouts in the sixth. In three appearances and one start this spring, the 6-foot-10 Schultz threw 4.2 innings and allowed two hits and two earned runs while walking eight batters and striking out four. The 6-foot-3 Smith allowed four hits and five earned runs while walking eight batters and striking out five across 5.1 innings during spring training. Taylor, a 6-foot-3 righty, also made his spring training debut in February. He finished the spring tossing four scoreless innings across three appearances with nine strikeouts and just one walk. The trio will start the 2025 season at Double-A.
For in-person coverage all season long, follow our websiteWhite Sox On SIand beat reporter Jack Ankony on X @ankony_jack.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- BROADCAST TEAM: Play-by-play announcer John Schriffen and analyst Steve Stone will lead the Chicago White Sox television for a second straight season. Here's the full team. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX WIN TOTAL OVER/UNDER: The FanDuel Sportsbook gave the Chicago White Sox the lowest over/under win total projection heading into the 2025 MLB season. CLICK HERE
- ALTAVILLA RELEASED: Veteran pitcher Dan Altavilla had a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings for the White Sox during spring training. CLICK HERE
- SPRING TRAINING PITCHING STATS: With Opening Day on Thursday, take a look at the Chicago White Sox pitching stats from spring training. CLICK HERE
- SPRING TRAINING HITTING STATS: The Chicago White Sox wrapped up their 2025 spring training slate Monday in Arizona. Here's a look at the top performers at the plate this spring. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: All 162 Chicago White Sox games during the 2025 season will be televised on the new Chicago Sports Network, and ESPN Chicago will carry the radio broadcasts. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX SCHEDULE: Here are the dates, game times, locations and TV information for all 162 games the Chicago White Sox will play during the 2025 MLB season. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX ON SI NEWS: Chicago-area native Jack Ankony has been promoted to beat writer for our new ''Chicago White Sox on SI'' site that launches this week. He's a talented writer who will bring a fresh perspective to our daily coverage of major-league baseball in the Windy City. CLICK HERE