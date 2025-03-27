Chicago White Sox Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have finalized their 2025 Opening Day roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels at 3:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
The 26-man roster features two catchers, six infielders, five outfielders, five starting pitchers, and eight relief pitcher, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The White Sox enter their first season under manager Will Venable.
Catchers: Korey Lee, Matt Thaiss.
Infielders: Andrew Vaughn, Lenyn Sosa, Brooks Baldwin, Jacob Amaya, Nick Maton, Miguel Vargas.
Outfielders: Luis Robert Jr., Michael A. Taylor, Austin Slater, Travis Jankowski, Andrew Benintendi.
Starting pitchers: Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, Davis Martin, Martin Perez, Shane Smith.
Relief pitchers: Cam Booser, Fraser Ellard, Brandon Eisert, Mike Clevinger, Jordan Leasure, Penn Murfee, Bryse Wilson, Mike Vasil.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- MEET THE OPPONENT: The Chicago White Sox begin the 2025 season by hosting the Los Angeles Angels for Opening Day at Rate Field. Here's a look at the Angels' offseason moves, projected lineup, starting pitchers and more. CLICK HERE
- EIGHT ROSTER MOVES: Ahead of Opening Day on Thursday, the White Sox made several changes to the roster, including designating Oscar Colas for assignment. CLICK HERE
- 3 POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS: The White Sox will hope to build on a few strong performances from spring training as the 2025 season approaches. CLICK HERE
- ROADCAST TEAM: Play-by-play announcer John Schriffen and analyst Steve Stone will lead the Chicago White Sox television for a second straight season. Here's the full team. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX WIN TOTAL OVER/UNDER: The FanDuel Sportsbook gave the Chicago White Sox the lowest over/under win total projection heading into the 2025 MLB season. CLICK HERE
- ALTAVILLA RELEASED: Veteran pitcher Dan Altavilla had a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings for the White Sox during spring training. CLICK HERE
- SPRING TRAINING PITCHING STATS: With Opening Day on Thursday, take a look at the Chicago White Sox pitching stats from spring training. CLICK HERE
- SPRING TRAINING HITTING STATS: The Chicago White Sox wrapped up their 2025 spring training slate Monday in Arizona. Here's a look at the top performers at the plate this spring. CLICK HERE