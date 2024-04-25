A Reunion With a Former New York Yankees Player Could Make Sense
With DJ LeMahieu leaving his first rehab game early with a sore foot, the New York Yankees will continue to lack depth for the foreseeable future. While the start of the season has seen the team play well, currently 17-8, they've been derailed by injuries.
Brian Cashman spoke about the lack of depth, especially in the infield. With LeMahieu, Jon Berti, and Oswald Peraza dealing with injuries, any other injury could be a major issue for this team.
Cashman named Anthony Rizzo as a player who's playing a ton, saying he doesn't feel like he has a backup first baseman, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
“I don’t feel like we have a (backup) first baseman right now on the roster,” he said.
Kirschner later adds in his story how the Chicago Cubs designated first baseman Garrett Cooper for assignment earlier in the week. Cooper, a former member of the Yankees organization, could give them exactly what they're looking for.
33 years old, Cooper showed off improved power at the plate in 2023, hitting 17 home runs. He was named an All-Star in the 2022 season, slashing .261/.337/.415.
Kirschner believes New York could look to "gut it out" as they wait until Berti returns.
However, while it's not the worst idea, adding a player of Cooper's caliber to help them out and play every few days could be a benefit as the season progresses.
If the Yankees should've learned anything over the past few seasons, they'll deal with injuries. The injuries are an issue this year and have been for the better part of the past five-plus seasons.
While they might not be interested in adding a first baseman yet, that can always change. Cashman and the rest of the front office understand the risk of running Rizzo out there every game and not having a backup, which could prompt a move.