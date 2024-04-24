Three-Time All-Star Could Be Option For Yankees With D.J. LeMahieu Out
The New York Yankees have been great so far this season but can't seem to catch a break injury-wise.
New York has dealt with a handful of high-impact injuries already this season but has navigated them almost perfectly. The Yankees currently are in first place in the American League East and should get even better as some of the club's top players start to return.
It seemed like super-utility man D.J. LeMahieu could be back very soon, but now his return is a little more in question. LeMahieu began a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday but was forced to leave the contest due to lingering soreness in his right foot.
If LeMahieu isn't able to return shortly, it could make sense to look at free agency for a veteran option to provide more depth in the infield. If the Yankees decided to do this, one player who could make a lot of sense is three-time All-Star Evan Longoria.
The veteran infielder still is available and is looking for his next opportunity. He spent the 2023 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and was an important presence in the clubhouse. Plus, he clubbed 11 home runs and drove in 28 runs in 74 games played.
Longoria may not be the player he once was, but he could provide the Yankees some more dependable depth at a low cost if LeMahieu misses more time than expected. He used to be one of the best players in baseball and now is a savvy veteran who could also help mentor some of the Yankees' young players.
Why not give him a chance on a cheap deal if LeMahieu doesn't return soon?
