Yankees' historic weekend offense vs. Brewers led by Aaron Judge, Juan Soto
The New York Yankees offense was out and on full display Saturday and Sunday.
After falling to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-6, in 11 innings at American Family Field on Friday night, the Yankees’ offense exploded the remainder of the weekend. A 15-run outburst in consecutive games helped New York win a pair of games, 15-3 and 15-5, to take two of three from the team currently atop the National League Central.
It was the first time since July 21-22, 2007 the Yankees scored 15+ runs in consecutive games and fifth time in franchise history they accomplished the feat overall (1930, 1936 and 1938), according to Katie Sharp:
Most of the Bronx Bombers contributed to 36 total runs scored this weekend, but it was a significant weekend for Aaron Judge. Judge – slashing .190/.328/.390/.719 – entering Sunday, was a key component to the two-game offensive explosion. Since spring training, Judge has been dealing with an abdominal issue connected to his oblique, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Ragazzo, so the sharp incline in contact is a positive sign moving forward.
After a hitless first game, the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player and five-time All-Star went 5-for-8 at the plate with two home runs, five RBI and two walks in the next two, raising his batting average (.211) back over .200. Judge’s production following the weekend, and over the past seven games, is reason for optimism as April concludes.
Another Yankee who looked good this weekend, unsurprisingly, was Juan Soto. Soto went 4-for-12, which on the surface doesn’t seem like much for somebody slashing .324/.443/.581/1.024 entering Sunday, but the ultra disciplined Soto added another three walks as he continues to lead the AL, drilled another home run on Friday, and drove in two runs.
Manager Aaron Boone has more lineup options now with Judge rebounding, Gleyber Torres coming around, and players like Anthony Volpe (three-run home run Sunday on his 23rd birthday) and Alex Verdugo contributing consistently. Torres’ recorded five hits and four RBI in the two victories Saturday and Sunday.
New York continues a seven-game road trip Monday by heading to Camden Yards to face the Baltimore Orioles (17-10) for a four-game set. The Yankees (19-10) enter leading the AL East by one game, and aim to add some distance before heading back home later in the week.