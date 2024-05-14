New York Yankees’ ‘Martian’ Remains Top Prospect As Injury Rehab Nears
It didn’t seem to matter to MLB Pipeline that Jasson Dominguez hasn’t played a game since September. He’s still considered the New York Yankees' top prospect.
MLB Pipeline updated its rankings for the first six weeks of the season and followed Baseball America’s lead from last week in keeping the 21-year-old slugger in the Yankees’ top spot.
While Baseball America had him at No. 17, MLB Pipeline had him at No. 32.
Dominguez is recovering from Tommy John surgery, which ended his short time with the Yankees. The good news is that he is starting a rehab assignment this week with the Class A Tampa Tarpons, the next step in getting him back on the field sometime this season.
Given the recoveries of players like Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani from the same surgery, it appears a given that Dominguez will play with the Yankees at some point in 2024.
His bat produced four home runs in 31 MLB at-bats before he suffered the injury.
Spencer Jones, another outfielder with a big bat, is No. 70 in the updated rankings. The 2022 first-round pick is playing for Double-A Somerset and is batting .250 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 22 games.
Right-hander Chase Hampton remained the Yankees’ top-ranked pitching prospect and is No. 76 overall. The 22-year-old was not among Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects in May, as he fell out of the rankings. The sixth-round pick in 2022 is on the 60-day injured list and hasn’t pitched yet this season.
Shortstop Roderick Arias made the cut at No. 89. The 19-year-old is one of the fastest rising prospects in the system. He was considered the top international signee of the 2022 class and is .212 with Tampa.