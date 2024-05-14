New York Yankees Sunday Showdown With Baltimore Moves to Roku
The New York Yankees’ game with the Baltimore Orioles to end the first half of the season has moved to Roku as part of a new deal struck by MLB on Monday.
That game, set for July 14 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, will be both teams’ final game before the All-Star break. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m. eastern.
Every Yankees-Orioles matchup could be critical to determining who wins the American League East Division. Baltimore won it last year while the Yankees failed to make the playoffs. So far, the two teams have been trading the lead in the division, with no signs of let-up six weeks into the campaign.
The contest will be the only Roku game for New York and will not be broadcast on YES. But, as part of the deal, the game will also be shown on MLB.tv without blackout restrictions.
The game is part of an 18-game package that Roku will showcase on Sunday mornings as part of the MLB Sunday Leadoff package, which for the past two seasons was on Peacock.
With the games moving to Roku, they will be accessible for free. Peacock was a paid streaming service run by NBC.
MLB and NBC were seeking a new deal recently. But, as The Athletic reported, the two sides were far apart on a new contract. MLB was reportedly looking for $30 million per year while NBC was offering $10 million.
Terms of the deal between MLB and Roku were not disclosed, but the 18-game package starts this weekend when the Boston Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals.
Roku will also feature an all-new MLB Zone to help baseball fans discover live and upcoming games, nightly recaps, highlights and a fully programmed MLB FAST channel.