New York Yankees Top Trade Target a Reliever With 2.00-ERA
The New York Yankees continue to play great baseball in recent games, sweeping the Minnesota Twins. In a series featuring two of the top teams in baseball, the Yankees pitching staff was elite once again, allowing just one run in three games.
It's a promising sign for the team and front office that they've played this way without Gerrit Cole, arguably the best pitcher in baseball. With a loaded farm system ready to make trades heading into the trade deadline, and Cole returning at some point in the season, the future is looking as bright as it ever has for New York.
Looking ahead to potential trade targets, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed early options, including Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins. The Marlins, who've been the worst team in baseball to start the season, are expected to move many players before the deadline.
"Left-hander Tanner Scott is one of the safest bets to be moved between now and the trade deadline as a quality late-inning reliever who is set to reach free agency this offseason and is pitching for a Miami Marlins team going nowhere."
If the Yankees were to trade for Scott, there's a good chance there would be another player involved as nearly everyone on their roster is viewed as a potential trade candidate.
Making a move for Scott would be to add another elite arm to the bullpen, which is already perhaps the best in baseball. Much of the early success for New York has been due to their bullpen performing the way it has, but with injuries at an all-time high, adding another arm or two is always the right thing to do.
Scott, a left-handed reliever, has been one of the best in baseball this year, posting a 2.00 ERA in 18.0 innings pitched. His walk numbers are a bit concerning, walking 17, but he does have 19 strikeouts.
Depending on what the asking price is, this could be the perfect addition if they also have other moves in place.