Yankees Superstar Gerrit Cole Nearing Major Milestone Showing Return Is Near
The New York Yankees could have their top pitcher back very soon.
New York has had a lot of success so far this season and has done it all without the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.
Cole has been out due to a right elbow injury but avoided the worst-case scenario and has been making progress in his recovery. He could even return to a mound next week and could even return to the Yankees by the beginning of June, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"Expected return: Possibly June 1," Hoch said. "Cole increased his throwing to 120 feet on April 23 at Yankee Stadium and said that he felt 'good.' He played catch again on April 27, according to manager Aaron Boone, who said that 'everything went really well.' Boone said that Cole might be able to resume tossing from a mound sometime during the week beginning May 5.
"It has been a slow but steady progression for Cole, who resumed a throwing program on April 8 by making 25 throws at 60 feet, then followed that with several more successful flat-ground sessions."
New York has looked great this season but should get significantly better once Cole can return to the rotation. He is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball and New York's biggest weakness right around arguably is the rotation. Cole's ultimate return will greatly help this.
The Yankees are considered World Series contenders and the fact that Cole could be back soon only will help this fact.
More MLB: All-Star Pitcher Could Be Possible Steal For Yankees Ahead Of Deadline