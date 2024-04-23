Former White Sox Top Prospect Could Be Trade Candidate For Yankees
The 2024 season still is new, but the summer will be here before we know it.
As we get closer to the summer, trade rumors and speculation are sure to massively pick up. While this is the case, some possibilities already are starting to be thrown out there. The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball and likely will look to add around the deadline this summer.
It's too early to tell exactly what the Yankees will do, but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of Major League Baseball teams' biggest needs along with possible options to fill holes through trades.
For the Yankees, he said that they would be looking for a late-inning reliever and floated Chicago White Sox hurler Michael Kopech as an intriguing possible trade candidate.
"The Yankees' bullpen has done excellent work so far, pitching to a 2.40 ERA and helping to preserve five one-run wins," Rymer said. "But it's not going to have Jonathan Loáisiga for the rest of the year, and that's a problem...
"Potential Solutions: Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Carlos Estévez, Adam Ottavino, (and) Michael Kopech. Though Scott is the best of the hurlers listed above, the most interesting is Kopech. He's taken a liking to relief work, striking out 12 of the 31 batters he's faced while allowing only four hits. If he keeps it up, the Chicago White Sox would be wise to cash him in."
Kopech at one point was one of the top prospects in baseball as a member of the Boston Red Sox organization before being traded to Chicago. He began his big league career as a starter but has transitioned to a bullpen role and has impressed this season. Could he be an option for New York?
