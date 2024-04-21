Yankees Linked To Red Sox Star As Surprising Blockbuster Trade Option
The New York Yankees have been one of the top teams in baseball but that doesn't mean they don't have areas that could be improved.
New York has had plenty of success early on this season and should be considered one of the top World Series contenders at this point. While this is the case, the Yankees likely will look into adding around the trade deadline.
The trade deadline still is a few months away, but speculation and rumors already have started picking up. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer compiled a list of clear needs for some Major League Baseball clubs and mentioned late-inning relief help for the Yankees. He even mentioned Boston Red Sox star closer Kenley Jansen as a possible solution.
"The Yankees' bullpen has done excellent work so far, pitching to a (2.75 ERA) and helping to preserve five one-run wins," Rymer said. "But it's not going to have Jonathan Loáisiga for the rest of the year, and that's a problem. The hard-throwing righty has a torn UCL in his elbow, which is going to require some kind of season-ending surgery...
"To this end, his replacement will ideally be someone of bat-missing vintage. Potential Solutions: Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Carlos Estévez, Adam Ottavino, and Michael Kopech."
Jansen has been great so far this season for Boston and has recorded five saves while logging a 2.35 ERA. He has appeared in eight games so far and has allowed a run in just two outings.
He would be a great pickup for New York, but a trade should be considered very unlikely at this point.
More MLB: Yankees Could Acquire Mariners Ace In Possible Blockbuster Trade This Season