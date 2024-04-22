Inside The Pinstripes

How To Watch, Listen, Stream New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

The New York Yankees remain at Yankee Stadium to start a four-game series with the surprising Oakland Athletics, which starts on Monday.   

Matthew Postins

Apr 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon.
Apr 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees open the second part of their seven-game homestand on Monday when they start a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees (15-7) have the second-best winning percentage in the American League, behind only the Cleveland Guardians. Yet, New York is only percentage points ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Early, it looks like the AL East could be the closest division race in baseball.

The Yankees are coming off winning two out of three from the Tampa Bay Rays on a weekend in which New York honored radio voice John Sterling on his retirement.

The Athletics (8-14) are looking better than expected early, rising above the tumult of their stadium and relocation situation and benefiting from a weak AL West race. Oakland enters the series with the Yankees just a few games off the lead.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Yankees vs. Athletics

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Monday’s Game

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Television: YES, MLB Network (Out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

New York Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.66)

Oakland Athletics: LHP J.P. Sears (1-1, 4.35)

Tuesday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Television: YES. Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.

Probable pitchers

New York Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 2.42)

Oakland Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (2-0, 1.08)

Wednesday’s Game

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Television: Amazon Prime Video. Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.

Probable pitchers

New York Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 3.15)

Oakland Athletics: RHP Joe Boyle (1-3, 7.23)

Thursday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Television: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.

Probable pitchers

New York Yankees: LHP Alex Wood (0-2, 7.89)

Oakland Athletics: LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 3.41)

Next Two Series

April 26-28: at Milwaukee Brewers

April 29-May 2: at Baltimore Orioles

MLB Links

Scores | Schedule | Injuries | Transactions | Standings | Odds | Futures

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation