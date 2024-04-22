How To Watch, Listen, Stream New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics
The New York Yankees open the second part of their seven-game homestand on Monday when they start a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees (15-7) have the second-best winning percentage in the American League, behind only the Cleveland Guardians. Yet, New York is only percentage points ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Early, it looks like the AL East could be the closest division race in baseball.
The Yankees are coming off winning two out of three from the Tampa Bay Rays on a weekend in which New York honored radio voice John Sterling on his retirement.
The Athletics (8-14) are looking better than expected early, rising above the tumult of their stadium and relocation situation and benefiting from a weak AL West race. Oakland enters the series with the Yankees just a few games off the lead.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Yankees vs. Athletics
Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
Monday’s Game
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
Television: YES, MLB Network (Out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.66)
Oakland Athletics: LHP J.P. Sears (1-1, 4.35)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Television: YES. Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 2.42)
Oakland Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (2-0, 1.08)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
Television: Amazon Prime Video. Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 3.15)
Oakland Athletics: RHP Joe Boyle (1-3, 7.23)
Thursday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Television: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: LHP Alex Wood (0-2, 7.89)
Oakland Athletics: LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 3.41)
Next Two Series
April 26-28: at Milwaukee Brewers
April 29-May 2: at Baltimore Orioles
MLB Links
Scores | Schedule | Injuries | Transactions | Standings | Odds | Futures