New York Yankees Named Fit for Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Pitcher
Everything indicates that the New York Yankees will be in the mix to be one of the top teams in baseball throughout the remainder of the season. Given the expectations for this team coming into the year, the Yankees have done all they've been asked to do.
Factor in that Gerrit Cole hasn't thrown a pitch yet and the future of the 2024 season is an exciting one.
However, due to Cole not throwing a pitch yet, adding an arm around the deadline might be the logical thing to do. Even if the Cy Young Award winner was healthy, trading for pitching is what contending teams do. Frankly, a contending team like New York can never have enough pitching.
With the small chance that he doesn't pitch as well as he has in the past due to dealing with this elbow injury, it gives the front office an even bigger reason to make a move.
Adam Weinrib of Yanks Go Yard listed potential options for the Yankees at the deadline, including Martin Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The left-hander was an All-Star in 2022, posting an ERA of 2.89. It was by far the best season in his career as he's never posted below a 3.60 ERA in any other season. Perez has been in the league since 2012.
Starting six games for the Pirates this season, Perez has been lights out, holding a 2.86 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.
The 33-year-old would be a decent depth option, but he likely isn't someone who can come in and be the reason New York does or doesn't win a World Series.
If he can continue throwing the way he has, that changes. However, his career 4.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP indicate there's a high probability that he doesn't do this for an entire season.