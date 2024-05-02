New York Yankees Three-Time All-Star Could Resume Baseball Activities Soon
Wednesday marked one week since New York Yankees three-time All-Star DJ LeMahieu was again shut down due to a foot injury. LeMahieu received treatment for his non-displaced foot fracture, an injury that's kept him out all season.
The 35-year-old was once a big piece to this Yankees' lineup, leading the league with a .364 batting average in 2020. Injuries have slowed him down for parts of his career since, but he still managed to play in 136 games in 2023. LeMahieu slashed .243/.327/.390 with 15 home runs last season.
Unfortunately, he hasn't resumed baseball activity yet, but Aaron Boone, New York's head coach, told reporters prior to the team's win against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday that he came in "feeling great."
Boone had the following to say, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.
“Are we at a week? So I’m sure I’ll get on the report here today or [Thursday] that that’s probably starting to happen.”
The right-handed utility infielder will bring value to this roster, especially with the injuries they've dealt with. Jon Berti, who can play multiple infield positions, similar to LeMahieu has a left groin strain and has been out.
For LeMahieu, a return could be in the near future, but it's still a few weeks out, at least. The California native needs to be able to get through baseball activities before he can progress, which should include a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. It's uncertain if and how many games he'll need to get up to speed, but he hasn't played since Spring Training.
The Yankees will take on the Orioles on Thursday afternoon for Game 4 of a four-game set, looking to tie the series up in Baltimore.
Currently tied for first place in the American League East, New York could have multiple players returning for them within the next month or two, giving them even more talent on an already impressive roster.