Yankees' Aaron Boone Reacts to Matt Carpenter Signing With New Team: 'We'll Miss Him'

The Yankees have had a special week in the Bronx, naming Aaron Judge the 16th captain in franchise history before officially welcoming Carlos Rodón to the organization.

New York also watched a beloved member of this year's squad find a new home in free agency.

Matt Carpenter agreed to a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, a contract that includes a player option for the 2024 season.

Carpenter, 37, revitalized his MLB career in 2022, capitalizing on an opportunity with the Yankees to capture the attention of the entire baseball world. The slugger hit 15 home runs in 47 games, transforming into a cult hero with his silky-smooth swing from the left side and his bushy mustache. All of that came after Carpenter's 11-year tenure with the Cardinals came to a conclusion and the aging lefty was released by the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate.

The magic wore off when Carpenter fouled a pitch off his foot in Seattle in August, an injury that ended his regular season. He didn't return until the playoffs where he couldn't recapture his stroke, hitting .083 (1-for-12) with nine strikeouts in six postseason games.

Even with his unforgettable performance in pinstripes, Carpenter was far from a lock to return this winter. With prospects knocking on the door and other moves coming on the open market, Carpenter's departure was always the likeliest outcome.

That doesn't make this news sting any less for manager Aaron Boone, though.

“I wouldn’t have ruled out [Carpenter returning] depending on how things shake out, but, man, I wish him well,” Boone told reporters, like Randy Miller of NJ.com. “Obviously what he did between the lines. I think he caught everyone by surprise and was so impactful. He was great in the room, too. He was just a really good teammate. Great pro. We’ll miss him.”

Boone added that Carpenter's run with the Yankees in 2022 was remarkable, both on and off the field.

"There was just all the way through it a selflessness about him that I think rubbed off on everyone,” Boone said, per Miller. “He touched a lot of people in the organization just with who he was and his professionalism.”

Carpenter was emotional about saying goodbye to the Yankees as well, writing this heartfelt post on social media shortly after signing with San Diego:

