Yankees Tried to Trade for Carlos Rodón Last Summer

The left-hander held his introductory press conference on Thursday after signing a six-year deal with the Yankees.

The Yankees hosted Carlos Rodón’s introductory press conference in the Bronx on Thursday, but Brian Cashman wanted the event to take place last summer.

Cashman said that he tried to acquire the southpaw before the Aug. 2, 2022 trade deadline. A member of the Giants at the time, Rodón was in the midst of his second consecutive All-Star campaign.

San Francisco, which ended the year with a .500 record and in third place in the National League West, ultimately held on to the pitcher – much to Cashman’s disappointment.

“Last trade deadline, we certainly tried to connect with the San Francisco Giants and to see if we could come out with a deal. We were unable to do so, and I felt it from our clubhouse downstairs,” the Yankees’ general manager recalled. “He didn’t go anywhere last deadline. He stayed put as they were making their efforts, but we had another shot at it this winter. We’re really proud to bring in someone with his ability, his talent.”

That second chance resulted in a six-year, $162 million contract for Rodón, who was accompanied by his wife, Ashley, and agent, Scott Boras, on Thursday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, re-signed pitching coach Matt Blake and executives Randy Levine and Lonn Trost also joined Cashman on the dais.

After trying on a No. 55 jersey, Rodón explained why he was drawn to New York.

"I've always enjoyed pitching at Yankee Stadium,” the 30-year-old said. “It seems like I have good numbers here, so I figured that was the first part. And just putting on these pinstripes is something special. A lot of legends have been through this organization. There’s a lot of history here.”

Rodón was the best remaining free agent starter when he and the Yankees came to an agreement on December 15. He owns a 2.67 ERA with 12.2 K/9 over 310.2 innings since the start of the 2021 season.

Rodón joins a nasty and balanced rotation that also includes fellow 2022 Cy Young vote getters Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, as well as Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

“We’re excited to add him to the mix of what we already feel is a really formidable rotation,” Cashman said.

