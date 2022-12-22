Skip to main content

Yankees DFA Lucas Luetge to Make Room for Tommy Kahnle

Luetge pitched well for New York over the last two seasons after throwing zero big league innings from 2016-2020.

Tommy Kahnle’s third stint with the Yankees has led to bad news for a fellow reliever.

New York officially announced Kahnle’s return on Wednesday night after the right-hander agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal earlier this offseason. To clear space for Kahnle, the Yankees designated Lucas Luetge for assignment.

Luetge, who did not log a single big league inning from 2016-2020, became an outstanding out-of-nowhere story with the Yankees last year. Signed off the scrap heap after failing to crack several MLB teams, the non-roster invitee thrived in spring training and made the Yankees’ Opening Day squad in 2021. Since then, the left-handed Luetge owns a 2.71 ERA with 9.6 K/9 over 107 games and 129.2 innings for New York.

"My goal is to come in and pitch a lot and to be at 100, it's pretty cool, especially with the Yankees," Luetge said after making his 100th appearance with the team this past season. "I try to be as consistent as I can and let the coaches know what they're gonna get every time. To do that 100 times is great."

While Luetge posted impressive numbers in pinstripes, the Yankees were often hesitant to use him in high-leverage situations. That reluctance was warranted, as opponents slashed .315/.377/.463 against him in such scenarios in 2021 before improving to .456/.478/.744 in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Yankees RP Lucas Luetge throws pitch
Play

Yankees DFA Lucas Luetge to Make Room for Tommy Kahnle

By Gary Phillips
San Francisco Giants SP Carlos Rodón throws pitch
Play

Yankees Make 40-Man Roster Move to Add Carlos Rodón

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner with outfielder Aaron Judge
Play

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are 'Not Done Yet' This Offseason

By Max Goodman

Still, Luetge’s days of struggling to make a major league roster should be behind him. Now 35, he picked up four years of experience with the Mariners from 2012-2015 before his lengthy MLB hiatus.

With Luetge designated for assignment, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón, Wandy Peralta and Matt Krook are the only remaining lefties on New York’s 40-man roster. Kahnle, however, has enjoyed success against left-handed hitters throughout his career. 

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Tommy KahnleNew York Yankees

San Francisco Giants SP Carlos Rodón throws pitch
News

Yankees Make 40-Man Roster Move to Add Carlos Rodón

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner with outfielder Aaron Judge
News

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are 'Not Done Yet' This Offseason

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge celebrates home run
News

Yankees Name Aaron Judge 16th Captain in Franchise History

By Max Goodman
New York Mets OF Michael Conforto rounds second base
News

Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents

By Max Goodman
Minnesota Twins OF Max Kepler catches fly ball
News

6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees RP Brooks Kriske pitching
News

Royals Take a Chance on Former Yankees Reliever

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Frankie Montas throws pitch
News

How Frankie Montas Will Benefit From Yankees Signing Carlos Rodón

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees starting pitchers Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes
News

Yankees Boast a Balanced Rotation With Carlos Rodón

By Gary Phillips