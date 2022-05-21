Skip to main content

Yankees, White Sox Benches Clear as Josh Donaldson, Tim Anderson Feud Continues

For the second time in a week, tempers flared during a Yankees-White Sox game.

NEW YORK — The temperature in the Bronx wasn't the only thing heating up during Saturday's Yankees-White Sox game.

Benches cleared at Yankee Stadium as the feud between Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson continued to rear its ugly head.

As Donaldson stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal gave the third baseman a piece of his mind, getting up into his face. As they got into it, both benches rushed onto the field, with Anderson sprinting in from shortstop to get involved.

Both teams converged at home plate, but as tensions boiled, the conflict quickly dissipated. Anderson was escorted back to Chicago's dugout by a few of his teammates.

Moments later, as players trickled off the field of play, both teams were issued a warning by the umpires. Nobody was ejected.

Here's a look of what transpired from the television broadcast. 

Earlier in the game, between innings after the conclusion of the third frame, Donaldson and Anderson chirped back and forth on the infield grass, needing to be separated. 

Last week in Chicago, benches cleared after an incident between Donaldson and Anderson at third base.

As Anderson retreated to the third base bag on a pickoff throw, Donaldson nearly pushed the shortstop off the bag as he applied the tag. Anderson wasn't happy about what Donaldson later called a "baseball play," shoving him as he stood up, sparking both teams to spill onto the field.

Similar to Saturday's theatrics, no punches were thrown and nobody was ejected. 

Donaldson played for the Twins last year, crossing paths with Anderson several times in the American League Central. Both have fiery personalities. Asked last week if the history between them had anything to do with their animosity, Donaldson said he wasn't sure.

"I don't know. That's not for me, I don't know," he said. "You'll have to ask him about that."

