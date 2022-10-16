Yankees' Clay Holmes Was Surprised Aaron Boone Didn't Use Him in Game 3 Loss to Guardians

CLEVELAND — Clay Holmes entered from the bullpen door in right-center field on Saturday night at Progressive Field, but instead of jogging to the mound, the Yankees closer walked slowly to New York's dugout, swerving on the outfield grass to avoid a walk-off celebration.

The Yankees had just lost Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians on a two-run single from outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, a line drive up the middle off right-hander Clarke Schmidt with the bases loaded.

Schmidt had entered the game in a save situation with New York leading by two runs earlier in the frame. Three of the four batters he faced singled.

Holmes sat in the bullpen and watched helplessly as everything unfolded. He never warmed up. Like countless Yankees fans watching from home, the reliever was surprised that his number wasn't called in that spot.

"I woke up today preparing to pitch like every other day," Holmes said in New York's clubhouse shortly after the 6-5 loss. "I was ready to do my job and sometimes those decisions aren't mine. I feel like I was available to pitch. Whenever my name is called, I'm ready to go out there and give it everything I've got."

Holmes pitched on Friday in Game 2, throwing 16 pitches and recording two outs in the ninth inning. Cleveland went on to win that ballgame at Yankee Stadium in the 10th, evening the series by pushing two runs across off starter-turned-reliever Jameson Taillon.

While the 2022 All-Star is still working back from that shoulder strain that prematurely ended his regular season, it's not like he hasn't served as this club's closer recently. In Game 1, Holmes finished out a win for New York, recording the final two outs in the top of the ninth, preserving a three-run lead. He's pitched well in this series, silencing concerns over his effectiveness after he cooled off in the second half of the regular season.

"That's the role I've pitched in here the last few days, but there's maybe more that goes into the decision than just pitching tonight," he said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained that Holmes was only available in an emergency situation on Saturday. The skipper preferred not to use the right-hander in a back-to-back, saying it would've put him in a "tough situation."

"I fully expect him available tomorrow, it just felt like we needed to stay away there," Boone said.

Was Saturday night not an "emergency" situation? New York was clinging to a two-run lead in a pivotal Game 3. At the end, Schmidt was one strike away from closing it out and holding on, but now, the Yankees are on the brink of elimination, one loss away from their season being over.

It seemed like Boone's decision resonated with other players in New York's frustrated clubhouse as well.

"He's our closer, so of course I was surprised," starter Luis Severino said. "I don't know if he was down. There shouldn't be people down in the playoffs."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.