Yankees' Clay Holmes Provides Update on Shoulder Injury Ahead of ALDS

NEW YORK — The first step for Yankees right-hander Clay Holmes when it comes to recapturing his All-Star form from the first half of the season is to get healthy.

Assuming all goes well in Holmes' scheduled live batting practice on Monday—New York's final workout before they open the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night—he'll be able to check that box.

Holmes, who served as New York's closer for much of this year's campaign before injuries and a regression derailed the conclusion of his regular season, hasn't pitched since September 26 when he was shut down with a shoulder strain.

After starting to ramp back up, Holmes and manager Aaron Boone are confident about the right-hander's status for the ALDS. Barring an unforeseen setback, he'll be on the roster. It's just a matter of when he'll be able to throw.

"I definitely anticipate to be on the roster," Holmes said at his locker on Sunday morning. "It's just whether [I'm available to pitch in] Game 1 or Game 2. I think that just depends on kind of how we progress."

Holmes added that he has "no issues" in his arm. His velocity and command are in a good spot and he's tracking how he would like to be leading into the postseason.

If he's able to bounce back from Monday's live and come out of the bullpen in the ALDS, the focus transitions from his availability to his effectiveness. Holmes was virtually unhittable from April 9 to July 9, posting a 0.23 ERA with 16 saves in 37 games. He was one of the very best relievers in the sport, burying hitters with his elite sinker.

The rest of the way—including a stint on the injured list with back spasms—Holmes had a 5.92 ERA in 24 appearances and just four saves. He didn't have the same command that he started the year with, constantly working himself into trouble.

All signs point toward Boone mixing and matching with his high-leverage relievers against Cleveland, making decisions based upon matchups rather than simply summoning Holmes in save situations. That could change, though. Perhaps a bit of a rest to end the season will help bring the best out of Holmes for when games really count here in the month of October.

Otherwise, look for Scott Effross, Jonathan Loáisiga, Lou Trivino and Wandy Peralta (who is set to return from his own back injury) to get the ball with the game on the line in the ALDS and beyond.

