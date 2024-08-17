Ex-Yankees' Top Prospect Makes MLB Debut Against Former Organization
Talk about interesting timing.
The New York Yankees have committed to Anthony Volpe as their shortstop of the future, which is likely why they decided to deal this promising top prospect in the offseason.
The shortstop in reference is Trey Sweeney, who made his major league debut for the Detroit Tigers on Friday, which coincidentally came against the Yankees at Comerica Park.
The 24-year-old shortstop also collected his first big league hit versus his former organization, an infield single in the seventh inning that was knocked down by second baseman Gleyber Torres. Although Torres was able to prevent the ball from going into the outfield, a wild throw allowed Sweeney to reach first base.
Sweeney was the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and was ranked No. 7 in their farm system in 2023. New York traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for lefty Victor Gonzalez and infielder Jorbit Vivas back in December.
However, this would not be the only time Sweeney would be on the move in the past year, as the Dodgers wound up trading him at the deadline last month to Detroit for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
The Dodgers were said to be high on Sweeney, but they have been decimated by injuries to their pitching staff this season, so they had to give up the promising prospect to land Flaherty.
As previously mentioned, the Yankees choosing Volpe made Sweeney expendable. That being said, the team designated Gonzalez for assignment in late-June. They called up Vivas on July 12, but he didn't get into a game before being sent back down.
Sweeney has a chance to show the Yankees they made a mistake this weekend as his Tigers have two more games in their series against his old team.