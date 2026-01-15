Broadcaster Calls Out Fans Upset With Yankees

It's a tale as old as time. Nobody is more critical of the New York Yankees than Yankees fans themselves.

Things have been particularly sour over the last year. The team was embarrassingly ousted in the World Series, with the captain, Aaron Judge, dropping an easy fly ball, being the face of that failure. Then, a few months later, Juan Soto left for the crosstown New York Mets.

It didn't help that the Toronto Blue Jays eliminated the Yankees in the ALDS and then had a busy winter. They may even add Kyle Tucker. On the Yankees' end of things, the most significant piece they have added so far was Ryan Weathers, a young flamethrowing starter with serious injury concerns.

Michael Kay on Yankee Fans

With fans aghast by the slow-moving winter, one person perplexed by the ire of fans was YES Network Broadcaster Michael Kay. Kay questioned those fans on his ESPN Radio show.

"Do you truly believe that they don't know what they're doing," Kay said of fans that have been criticial of the organization. "They're absolutely clueless. I want to see if you really believe that. Because then, how did they get themselves to a World Series in 2024? How did they win more games than anybody and tie with the Blue Jays more than anybody in the American League? Yesterday, in Ryan Weathers, is he Sandy Koufax? No, but he's 26 years old. He throws 97-98 miles an hour. He's a former 8th pick in the first round of the draft by the San Diego Padres."

Kay's Previous Critiques of the Organization

Of course, Kay himself has been critical of the Yankees. He questioned their decision to give Trent Grisham the qualifying offer, which the centerfielder eventually accepted.

"If you are grossly overpaying for a player, that means that's money you can't spend somewhere else. It's not an unlimited budget," Kay said on his show back in December. "So there is such a thing as a bad one-year contract if it inhibits you from doing other things that said year."

