Yankees Linked To Intriguing Hurler In Possible Surprising Deal With Rival
What will the New York Yankees do this summer around the trade deadline?
The most likely option for the Yankees is to add to the bullpen. New York surely will be buyers around the deadline but doesn't really have any major weaknesses. Every contender will have some interest in bullpen help and the Yankees also could look to add more infield depth.
The only guarantee is that the Yankees will look to add. SNY's Andy Martino took a look at the Yankees and attempted to predict who could be deadline options for the club and mentioned Tampa Bay Rays hurler Garrett Cleavinger.
"As for lefties: With no disrespect intended to Victor Gonzalez and Caleb Ferguson, evaluators tend to slot those pitchers as the second lefty in an ideal bullpen," Martino said. "Neither has quite replaced what the Yankees had in recent seasons with Wandy Peralta.
"It’s too early in the era of expanded playoffs to identify many sellers, but a few lefties who might become available are St. Louis’ John King and JoJo Romero, San Francisco’s Taylor Rogers, and Tampa Bay’s Garrett Cleavinger. Miami’s Tanner Scott and Colorado’s Jalen Beeks are others expected to be dealt."
Cleavinger would be an intriguing pickup although a deal with one of New York's biggest rivals may be unlikely. The 30-year-old has spent the last two-plus seasons with Tampa Bay and has shined. Overall, he has logged a 2.35 ERA in 56 total appearances with Tampa Bay.
He has been having arguably the best season of his career in 2024 and has a 2.03 ERA and 33-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in a career-high 28 games. Cleavinger already has set a new career-high in games pitched in a season and has shown no signs of slowing down.
If the Rays are willing to deal him, the Yankees should give them a call although a deal may ultimately be unlikely.
