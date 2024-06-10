Rising Superstar Linked To Yankees In Possible Summer Blockbuster Trade
The New York Yankees could end up making a major splash this summer.
New York already is in a great place and is considered one of the favorites to take home a World Series title this season. The Yankees have a real chance to do something special this season and like most contenders, will be busy around the trade deadline.
The Yankees will look to add to an already stacked bullpen and one player who has been floated as an option -- although unlikely -- is Oakland Athletics rising star Mason Miller, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
"Ideally, manager Aaron Boone would also have a swing-and-miss guy for high-leverage spots in October, especially in the middle of innings with runners on base," Martino said. "It’s not out of the question that Cy Young candidate Luis Gil will serve in that role in the postseason. While the Yankees have not placed an innings limit on Gil in his return from Tommy John surgery, they will watch him closely to protect his health. Perhaps the timing will line up for Gil to offer limited but high-leverage innings in the playoffs.
"That possibility should not prevent the Yankees from pursuing a righty reliever at the deadline. The moonshot is Oakland flamethrower, Mason Miller. The Yankees would love Miller and his 104 mph fastball (duh; who wouldn’t), but consider me skeptical that they would trade a massive prospect haul for his five-plus years of control. Relievers don’t usually fetch the type of price that Oakland would be within its rights to demand."
Miller would be the perfect option to add to the Yankees' bullpen because he would give them an electrifying option to pair with Clay Holmes and he could take over the closer role in 2025 and for years to come.
A move may be unlikely, but it would be great.
More MLB: Yankees Linked To Rockies Rising Star As Possible Blockbuster Deal Candidate