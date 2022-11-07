Skip to main content

Ex-Yankees Coach to Join Phil Nevin on Angels' Coaching Staff

Marcus Thames is the new hitting coach in Los Angeles, joining Angels manager Phil Nevin.

Phil Nevin is getting the band back together on the West Coast. 

The Angels manager, who previously served as the Yankees third base coach, is adding another ex-Yankees coach to his staff in Los Angeles. 

Marcus Thames is the new hitting coach for the Angels, the team announced on Monday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Thames began his tenure as New York's hitting coach back in 2017. Nevin was named the third base coach in the Bronx one year later, both serving under manager Aaron Boone. After the 2021 season, Nevin and Thames were notified that they wouldn't be back in 2022. The Yankees elected not to renew their contracts. 

Nevin signed a one-year contract last month to return as the Angels manager in 2023. He took over as Los Angeles' interim manager this summer—transitioning from third base coach to skipper in Anaheim—after Joe Maddon was relieved of his duties in June.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Last offseason, the Yankees replaced Thames with Dillon Lawson, a rising star within the organization. Lawson was New York's minor league hitting coordinator from 2019 to 2021. Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas was hired to serve as New York's third base coach.

Thames worked as the hitting coach on the Miami Marlins in 2022. Now, he has a chance to help bring the best out of stars like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Los Angeles AngelsNew York Yankees

New York Yankees SP Luis Severino pitching in ALDS against Cleveland Guardians
News

What Luis Severino's Return Next Season Means For Yankees' Rotation

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge celebrates with 1B Anthony Rizzo
News

MLB Insider Predicts Contracts For Yankees Entering Free Agency

By Max Goodman
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Would Never Sign With Yankees, Prefers to 'Kill' New York

By Max Goodman
aaron-boone-with-brian-cashman-batting-practice-alcs
News

Yankees' Brian Cashman Endorses Aaron Boone: 'He's Really Good'

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone with outfielder Aaron Judge and general manager Brian Cashman
News

Yankees Recognize What's at Stake as Aaron Judge Enters Free Agency

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman smiles during ALCS
News

Brian Cashman Provides Update on Contract Status With Yankees

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Luis Severino celebrates strikeout in ALCS
News

Yankees Will Pick Up Luis Severino's Club Option For 2023 Season

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo high fives during postseason introductions
News

Yankees' Aaron Boone Explains Why He Wants Anthony Rizzo Back Next Season

By Max Goodman