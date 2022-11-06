MLB Insider Predicts Contracts For Yankees Entering Free Agency

Aaron Judge isn't the only high-profile player heading from the Yankees to free agency this offseason.

In fact, 10 different players from New York's roster in 2022 are set to become free agents this winter, some more likely to depart than others. To see the full list, click here.

Four of those assets popped up in Jon Heyman's list of the top 30 free agents across baseball, an article in the New York Post that featured a brief blurb for each player, a list of teams the player could sign with and lastly, a prediction for the contract they'll sign.

Here's what the MLB insider wrote for the top free agents from New York's roster this season, a group including Judge and three other veterans that were acquired via trade over the last couple of years:

Aaron Judge, RF

Ranked as the No. 1 free agent this offseason by Heyman

The Yankees are feeling more confident this week. One reason I’d guess he will stay is that he shows great loyalty sticking with his longtime, very small-time agent. Teams: Yankees, Giants, Dodgers. Expert’s prediction: $330M, 9 years. — Heyman

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

No. 17

Outstanding both ways. Will opt out, but qualifying offer may be tricky call for him. Teams: Yankees, Giants, Rangers. Expert: $40M, 2 years.

Jameson Taillon, SP

No. 19

Solid season. Teams: Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Giants. Expert: $60M, 4 years.

Andrew Benintendi, LF

No. 22

Yankees missed him. Teams: Yankees, Tigers, Rockies, Red Sox, Rangers. Expert: $56M, 4 years.

If you're curious, Heyman linked the following players to the Yankees in his predictions: Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, Edwin Diaz and Michael Conforto.

