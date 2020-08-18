Giancarlo Stanton Opens Up on Latest Injury: 'Words Can't Describe the Disappointment'

NEW YORK — When he's on the field, Giancarlo Stanton is best known for testing the limits of Statcast with majestic home runs and blistering line drives.

Since the beginning of last season, however, the slugger has struggled to produce those highlights and moments in a Yankees uniform—not due to any lapses in talent, but because of an inability to stay healthy.

Stanton played in just 18 games a season ago and after missing much of Spring Training with an injury in his right calf, the 30-year-old found himself on the injured list again just two weeks into the season. This time, a Grade 1 left hamstring strain is the diagnosis.

"Words can't really describe the disappointment I've had over this," Stanton said on Monday, speaking out for the first time since being placed on the IL last week. "I can't dwell on it. I have to see what's in front of me and that's still a decent amount of the season and playoffs left so I've been in the situation before, it seems unreal at times, but I can just push forward and root my guys on until I'm back."

READ: Aroldis Chapman Returns to Bullpen as Yankees Get Good News on DJ LeMahieu's Sprained Thumb

New York's designated hitter had worked hard prior to baseball's return from baseball's coronavirus-induced hiatus to put his body in the best place possible to avoid injury. That consisted of losing 20 pounds in an attempt to be as lean as he was early on in his career.

He had been in such good shape early on, Stanton even stole a base—his first steal since August of 2018.

Nonetheless, while sliding into second base at Tropicana Field two weekends ago, Stanton immediately grabbed at his left leg, grimacing ever so slightly. He's had over a week to process his latest injury and after missing so much time last season, another IL stint doesn't get any easier.

"It's been tough. This is my life. I put a lot into this," he said. "It's unbelievable. You just gotta look at it through what it is and the spot that I'm in. It's a tough spot but people have been in worse and there can always be light at the end of the tunnel so you've got to keep positive, you've got to keep moving forward. The mindset helps you come back as well, I think that's underestimated."

READ: Aaron Judge Takes Big Step Toward Return From Injury

That positive spin on his latest injury has translated into his work ethic off the field. Stanton said considering it's only been a week and two days since he sustained his sprain, he feels good and is set to resume baseball activity "pretty soon."

As for his message to the fans that miss seeing him on the diamond doing what he does best, Stanton assured he's working his tail off to get back out there (and perhaps more importantly, stay out there).

"Just hold on tight. I'm working," he explained. "There's nothing for me to do but work to get back and keep a positive mindset as repetitive as that sounds or might seem, there's no positivity or nothing benefiting in being negative about it or bringing people down around me for it."

Stanton isn't the only Yankee star on the sidelines. Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu are both situated on the 10-day injured list as well with a right calf sprain and left thumb sprain respectively.

Those injuries, keeping three MVP-caliber contributors off the field, hasn't hindered New York from winning games early on in 2020. The Bombers are riding a six-game winning streak and have the best record in the American League entering a three-game series with Tampa Bay starting Tuesday night.

While Stanton will likely be out until September, with plenty of treatment on the way before he can resume baseball activity, the slugger has enjoyed witnessing other ballplayers in pinstripes step up in his place.

"From one of the guys that has to see his role be filled, it's awesome to see these guys come in, be ready and put wins in the win column by being huge contributors."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees