Giancarlo Stanton Continues to Test Limits of Statcast, Launches 483-Foot Home Run

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton is on pace for 60 home runs this season.

Two nights after a booming two-run blast in his first at-bat of the 2020 season, the Yankees' slugger one-upped himself with a blast that traveled further and faster.

On a 3-0 count in the fourth frame, Nationals' right-hander Erick Fedde — starting in the place of Stephen Strasburg — grooved a four-seam fastball down the middle of the plate. Stanton evidently had the green light and got every bit of the 92-mph meatball.

New York's designated hitter unloaded on a 483-foot missile, nearly clearing the left field bleachers at Nationals Park. The ball was clocked by Statcast off his bat at 121.3 mph — that's the second-fastest homer hit in the Statcast era, dating back to 2015.

That's not all. The laser of Stanton's bat was only the eighth ball in play clocked by Statcast over 120 mph. All eight of those have come from players who presently don pinstripes.

New York's designated hitter added a booming double in the left-center field gap later in the ball game — his fourth hit of the young season. The Bombers did, however, fall short in the nation's capital, losing to Washington 9-2.

READ: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks Kneel During National Anthem

Stanton was limited to just 18 games played in 2019 due to an assortment of injuries. The 30-year-old has proven so far this season that if he can stay healthy, returning to his Most Valuable Player form baseball fans witnessed when he won the award in 2017 with the Miami Marlins isn't too far fetched. 

"It’s unreal," Stanton said during Summer Camp on the Yankees' lineup. "It’s unmatched in the league if we can all stay out there. We definitely know what we’re capable of, it’s just a matter of putting it out there."

