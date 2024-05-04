'Hot Name' Viewed as Potential Brian Cashman Successor as Yankees GM
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman started working with the franchise in 1986 as an intern while he attended college. Succeeding Bob Watson, Cashman took over as the general manager in 1998.
While the Yankees' success hasn't been what it used to be under Cashman, the 56-year-old has found ways to land talent every step of the way. From Roger Clemens, Alex Rodriguez, and now Juan Soto, he's tried all he can to build World Series-caliber teams in the Bronx.
His contract ends in 2026, leading to speculation on if he'll return as New York's general manager after this contract is finished.
According to Andy Martino of SNY, there's speculation about this in the organization.
Martino later added that despite the noise around this situation, there's no indication that Cashman has decided if he wants to continue as the general manager after the four-year contract he signed in 2022 is over.
Looking at potential successors for one of the legendary members of the organization, Martino names Kevin Reese. According to Martino, "there is a widespread belief" that Reese is the current frontrunner to replace Cashman.
Reese, a native of San Diego, California, played for the Yankees in 2005 and 2006. He became the director of player development for New York after retiring.
Martino reports that if Cashman decides it's time to hang them up or wants to be in an advisory role, he'd be "comfortable recommending" the former Yankees outfielder.
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out, especially given all of the moves that New York has to decide on this offseason and in the future. With Juan Soto looking for a mega deal this offseason, the top priority is keeping him around. Cashman has already completed deals similar to the left-handed sluggers, so hopefully, for the fans, he can do it again before and if he decides to leave.