Yankees shut down Lou Trivino during rehab with elbow inflammation
The New York Yankees have shut down right-handed relief pitcher Lou Trivino with elbow inflammation.
Yankees PR confirmed the decision was made to shut Trivino down two weeks into a 3-4 non-throw period during his ongoing rehabilitation following Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the setback is in the elbow/forearm area, unrelated to the ligament.
Prior to the shutdown, Trivino had started throwing routine bullpen sessions. The 32-year-old who turns 33 in October has not pitched for the Yankees since his last postseason appearance in Game 4 of the 2022 American League Championship against the Houston Astros.
Trivino, who was acquired by the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics with starting pitcher Frankie Montas in exchange for JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, and Cooper Bowman on August 1, 2022, was sensational – 1-2 record, 1.66 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 10 walks in 21.1 innings – in 25 appearances before signing a one-year contract November 2022. He was meant to be an instrumental part of the bullpen moving forward.
Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Trivino sustained a right elbow strain, and was later transferred to the 60-day injured list before undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. New York non-tendered Trivino this past November and subsequently re-signed him as a free agent on February 14; to open up an available spot on the 40-man roster, Trivino was once again transferred to the 60-day prior to the start of the 2024 season.
The Yankees bullpen, as always, is a key part of their 26-15 start through 41 games.
Closer Clay Holmes has yet to allow an earned run, and is currently tied for the Major League lead in saves with 12 entering Sunday. Highly efficient Luke Weaver (25 strikeouts in 24.1 innings), Ian Hamilton (2.79 ERA in 19.1 innings) and Danny Gonzalez (2.84 ERA in 12.2innings), have all performed well in their respective roles.
Original timetables had an anticipated Trivino return sometime within the next few weeks; he is still expected to return sometime during the season, though. Trivino owns a 21-25 record with a 3.86 ERA, 299 strikeouts and 37 saves across 284.2 innings pitched in his career.