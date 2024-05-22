Could Cashman Really Leave New York Yankees at Conclusion of Current Deal?
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is one of the most loyal men in the game of baseball.
He began his career working as an intern with the Yankees in 1986 before working his way up to assistant general manager in 1992 before eventually taking the helm in 1996.
Since then, Cashman has helped usher in five World Series championships to the Bronx, one as an assistant general manager and four as the general manager. He is one of the most decorated baseball executives of all time.
But his time in New York may be drawing to a close. In December of 2022, Cashman signed a new four-year deal that will carry him through the 2026 season. But according to Yankees insider Andy Martino, that may be it for Cashman with the organization, one he has been with for nearly 30 years.
"He will only be coy when I ask him directly but his friends and colleagues... they suspect strongly that he will after this deal," Martino said. "He didn't go last time but it would be nice for him to win one more time if possible for a lot of reasons and then maybe put a succession plan in place."
Cashman's exit would be one of the biggest shakeups the MLB has experienced in years, especially after rumors had Cashman potentially taking a job with the Los Angeles Dodgers just a couple of years ago according to Martino.
Regardless, Cashman will go down as one of the top executives the game has ever seen and is all put assured of a place in Cooperstown. But another World Series win co