Marlins Likely to Trade Star Slugger, Elite Closer; Should Yankees Attempt Blockbuster Deal?
The New York Yankees are in need of some impact pieces at the trade deadline to make sure this season isn't reminiscent of the 2022 campaign where they fizzled out after a league-best start.
GM Brian Cashman will surely be busy with the deadline date exactly three weeks away, and this potential blockbuster deal with an NL club could be just the fix for New York.
According to MLB insider Craig Mish of The Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins are expected to trade star second baseman turned centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., which is the "growing belief" at the moment.
The Yankees, and several other contenders, already have interest in Marlins elite lefty closer Tanner Scott, who would be a rental. So, Cashman could possibly try to kill two birds with one stone by pulling off a mega trade for both Chisholm jr. and Scott.
Should a deal of this magnitude come to fruition at the deadline, the Yankees would likely move Chisholm Jr. back to the infield. He could either displace Gleyber Torres at second base or the Yankees could try him out at the hot corner over DJ LeMahieu.
Chisholm Jr. is a plus-defender at second in his career, but has never played third base. Torres has a .308 average and .783 OPS in his last seven games, but has had rough campaign and is dealing with a groin issue. LeMahieu fractured his foot in Spring Training and has not looked like himself at the plate since returning from the IL in late-May.
Once upon a time, the Yankees brought in superstar Alex Rodriguez and moved him to third base because they were already covered at the shortstop position thanks to a guy named Derek Jeter. Cashman was the GM when this went down, so he could attempt a similar move with Chisholm Jr. so Torres and shortstop Anthony Volpe can remain in the everyday lineup.
Chisholm Jr. is under team control through 2026, and Torres is set to become a free agent after the season. This means the Yankees will be able to move the promising 26-year-old back to second base if/when Torres departs from the Bronx this winter. Chisholm Jr. would then likely have the second base job with the Yankees for the next two seasons.
Chisholm Jr.'s best season came in 2022, where he hit .254 with a .860 OPS, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He has been solid this year with a .255 average, a .733 OPS, 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 87 games.
As for Scott, he will be highly sought after on the relief market this month. By landing him in a deal with Chisholm Jr., the Yankees would have the option of moving struggling closer Clay Holmes to a setup role.
This hypothetical trade would certainly cost the Yankees a significant amount, which could start with young phenom outfielder Spencer Jones as the center chip.
Jones is the Yankees' no. 2 ranked prospect, but there is no guarantee that superstar right fielder Juan Soto, who will be a free agent after 2024, will sign with the Bronx Bombers long-term. Now is the time for the organization to be aggressive by adding significant pieces at the deadline.