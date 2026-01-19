Strange Offseason Hasn't Hurt Yankees Odds

Two names appear at the top of every list when future projections and betting odds come out. That's the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. At this point, it's a winter custom to see these organizations be favored so highly, but, to the chagrin of fans in New York, it isn't their team that is the absolute favorite. This goes to their west coast comrades in the National League.

According to Bet MGM's odds, the Dodgers have a treacherous projection ahead of them.

At least, it's a treacherous one for the rest of the league. The Dodgers are likely pleased about it. Meanwhile, the Yankees are a far second behind them, which shouldn't stun anybody.



The Dodgers are projected to win 99.5 games. Just below them are the Yankees at 93.5 wins.

There are three other teams who project to win over 90 games. That is the Phillies at 92.5, the Blue Jays at 91.5, and the Mariners at 90.5.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who announced earlier this season he would retire at the end of the year, speaks to the crowd during the 2025 World Series championship celebration at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where the Yankees Stand

The projections don't always hold, but, unless something catastrophic happens for the Dodgers, these projected win totals sound right. The same goes for the Yankees, who are caught in a weird place with Cody Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras.

Even with that, it is interesting to see that if the Yankees don't make any other moves this winter, they are still projected at 90+ wins. This comes after a year in which the Blue Jays beat them every step of the way and fell just short of a division title, and a bleak winter as far as the front office approval rating goes.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fans may not be happy, but if you ask the front office whether they felt the same as Bet MGM, they would presumably approve. It's how a team can operate, as they have with Bellinger, having a stare down that may reach into February, while also ignoring other pieces that have come off the board, such as Bo Bichette.

One thing the Yankees have going for them is a strong rotation. They will have to wait a bit for a top heavy rotation which will see ace Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. The three of them may play a big role during the stretch run later in the season.

