Miguel Castro Could be First of Several Yankees Bullpen Departures

The Yankees lost a member of their 2022 bullpen on Friday when Miguel Castro agreed to join the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander is getting a one-year, $3.5 million deal from Arizona, per FanSided’s Robert Murray. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman added that the contract also includes incentives and an option for 2024.

Castro won’t be terribly missed by the Yankees, as he only threw 29 innings over 34 games for New York following an April trade with the Mets. The 27-year-old recorded a 4.03 ERA and missed a large chunk of time with a shoulder strain.

But Castro could be the first of several relievers to depart the Yankees this offseason. Southpaws Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green are free agents, too.

Chapman, the team’s longtime closer before pitching his way out of the job in 2022, certainly won’t be back after skipping a mandatory workout before the American League Division Series. That decision concluded the worst season of the 34-year-old’s career and resulted in disciplinary action.

Britton and Green, however, present interesting free agent cases after Tommy John surgery limited both of their 2022 campaigns.

Green underwent the procedure in early June, making a 2023 return possible. Pitchers typically need 12-18 months to recover from UCL reconstruction.

Britton, meanwhile, had the surgery in September 2021 and rejoined the Yankees this past September. But he pushed too hard in hopes of impacting the stretch run and had to be shut down after three games due to arm fatigue. Fortunately for Britton, he’s begun his normal offseason throwing program and should be a full go in spring training, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal added that the pitcher is looking for a one-year deal.

Green, 31, has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Yankees. He was as consistent as they come before getting hurt, recording a 2.95 ERA from 2017-2021 while averaging 49 appearances per season.

The 34-year-old Britton, meanwhile, has been with New York since 2018. He tallied a 1.84 ERA from 2014-2020 and has experience closing.

Neither pitcher should cost all that much in free agency. If the Yankees want to re-sign either, they wouldn’t be the first team to benefit from taking a flier on a recent Tommy John patient.

But with that in mind, Green and Britton will likely attract other suitors as well.

