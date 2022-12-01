Skip to main content

Ex-Yankees Starter Expected to Sign Contract Worth More Than $56 Million in Free Agency

The market for Jameson Taillon is heating up in free agency, according to this MLB insider.

Jameson Taillon isn't the biggest name on the open market when it comes to starting pitchers this offseason. That doesn't mean the right-hander won't have some lucrative multi-year offers coming his way over the next few weeks.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Taillon is expected to sign a contract worth more than the four-year, $56-million deal that fellow right-hander Jon Gray signed with the Rangers last year. 

The insider added that the market for Taillon is "gaining steam" after the veteran right-hander "impressed" teams in his free-agent Zoom meetings. 

Taillon is coming off one of the best seasons of his six-year career, his second campaign with the Yankees. The 31-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA over 32 starts, striking out 151 batters in 177.1 innings pitched. He won't pitch in the same tier as other free agents like Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón, but Taillon has shown over the last two years that he's durable and consistent in his role, holding it down in the middle or bottom of the starting rotation. If Taillon can limit the home run ball—he allowed a career-high 26 home runs in 2022—he'll be even better going forward. .

When the Yankees were eliminated from postseason contention, Taillon mentioned that he would "love" to re-sign and continue pitching in pinstripes in 2023 and beyond. It isn't hard to find a spot for Taillon in New York's staff either. The right-hander can settle back in as New York's No. 5 starter behind Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

New York may shoot higher than Taillon, though, trying to sign one of those aforementioned aces. Japanese star Kodai Senga is on the Yankees' radar as well. 

Wherever Taillon ends up, a contract exceeding $56 million would be a remarkable achievement. Taillon has faced unprecedented adversity in his career to this point, previously diagnosed with testicular cancer while undergoing Tommy John surgery twice.

