MLB Insider Lists Yankees as Likely Suitor to Sign Jacob deGrom This Offseason

This MLB insider believes Jacob deGrom could sign with the Yankees this offseason if another star leaves New York.

Here's what Mark Feinsand of MLB.com had to say in an article on October 10, listing out seven different clubs that could sign deGrom this winter:

If the Mets might possibly take a run at Judge, why wouldn’t the Yankees do the same with deGrom? His ability to handle the New York spotlight isn’t in question, which can be a big issue for the Yankees when considering free agents. The Yankees figure to make Judge their No. 1 priority, but if they lose the slugger, anything can happen at that point, including the idea of pairing deGrom with Gerrit Cole atop the rotation.

The other six teams that Feinsand mentioned were the Mets, Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Braves and Orioles.

deGrom didn't say much about his future after the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday, telling reporters he hasn't thought about it too much yet. Considering deGrom is one of the best pitchers on the planet, he's going to make quite a bit of money if he does in fact opt out of his current deal with the Mets.

As Feinsand mentioned, the Yankees' involvement here would depend on their situation with Aaron Judge. If Judge walks, New York will have money to spend and could take their stellar rotation to the stratosphere with an ace like deGrom.

You have to figure the Yankees are going to prioritize Judge once their season is over, especially after his historic season in 2022. Bringing in deGrom would be a blockbuster, the type of move that would truly reincarnate the 'Evil Empire' moniker for those in pinstripes.

Before free agency and offseason rumors truly begin, the Yankees and Judge are focused on their first round of the postseason. New York hosts the Cleveland Guardians to open the American League Division Series on Tuesday night, the first of a best-of-five series.

