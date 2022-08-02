Report: Yankees Interested in Rays OF Brett Phillips

NEW YORK — The Yankees have inquired with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, who was designated for assignment on Monday by Tampa Bay, per Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media.

The Red Sox and Phillies are also in the mix for Phillips, according to Kuty.

Phillips, 28, was a casualty of a trade the Rays made on Monday, a three-team deal that included Orioles slugger Trey Mancini heading to the Astros. Tampa Bay acquired young outfielder José Siri from Houston in the trade. Phillips was the corresponding move to get Siri on the 40-man roster.

As much as Phillips was loved by Tampa Bay's fan base, and he's been a key clubhouse figure for them these last few years, he's having a brutal season when it comes to production offensively. Phillips is hitting .147/.225/.250 this year with 85 strikeouts in 75 games. Over the last two months, since June 1, Phillips is batting .089 (8-for-90).

In fact, among those with at least 200 plate appearances this season, Phillips is the only player in baseball with a higher strikeout rate than Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo. Phillips is punching out 40.9% of the time this year. Gallo is second with a 38.8% strikeout rate.

So, why on earth would the Yankees want a player with worse offensive numbers than Gallo, an asset that's been booed mercilessly and is in the process of getting run out of town due to his putrid numbers?

First, it doesn't hurt to check in on Phillips' availability and see what it would take to acquire him. For all his deficiencies at the plate, Phillips brings a lot of value. He's fast, an option to come off the bench as a pinch runner, he has postseason experience and most importantly, his defensive metrics are off the charts.

Phillips is second among qualifying right fielders this season with plus-7 Outs Above Average. He has plus-8 defensive runs saved in right as well. Phillips has plenty of experience in center field, too.

Obviously the Yankees aren't in desperate need of a right fielder—they have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton (when he's healthy) and even Matt Carpenter to patrol the short porch—but all signs point to a Gallo trade leading up to Tuesday's deadline. If and when Gallo is dealt, New York will need to fill his spot on the active roster, unless they promote from within.

Outfielders Estevan Florial and Miguel Andújar could finally get a shot at an extended opportunity in the big leagues. Old friend Tyler Wade is also in Triple-A, hungry for a chance to put the pinstripes on again. He isn't on the 40-man roster, though.

Barring a reversal due to a change of scenery, Phillips wouldn't be a factor offensively for New York. When it comes to bench players with elite skills in the outfield and on the base paths, Phillips may be the best option available on the market right now.

Bringing in Phillips feels unlikely, a result of other moves that haven't happened yet. Who knows how general manager Brian Cashman and the team's analytics department feel about Phillips' production this year and if he can perform better at Yankee Stadium. That said, after making a few different high-profile trades leading up to the deadline, this might be one of those under-the-radar acquisitions that ends up helping a team like the Yankees win games down the stretch and into October.

