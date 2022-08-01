Yankees Move Luis Severino, Miguel Castro to 60-Day Injured List; What it Means

NEW YORK — After making two impactful trades, the Yankees announced a slew of roster moves leading up to first pitch of Monday night's game against the Mariners.

Starter Luis Severino (low grade right lat strain) and reliever Miguel Castro (right shoulder strain) were both transferred to the 60-day injured list, the team announced.

New York also optioned right-hander Clarke Schmidt back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, signing Carlos Espinal to a Major League contract, calling him up to the Bronx.

Severino resumed his throwing program on Monday, taking a step closer to his return from the 15-day injured list. Now, the earliest he can be activated is midway through September, 60 days after he was placed on the IL (July 14).

As much as this seems like a drastic change, it tracks with Severino's injury history and need for him to build up. The right-hander, who is in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, has to go through a progression in his throwing program, slowly working up to the mound and an eventual rehab assignment.

With a massive lead in the division and Severino's frequent trips to the IL, there's no need to rush him back. Also, this opens a roster spot, one that can be used for new No. 2 starter Frankie Montas, who was acquired from the Oakland Athletics (along with reliever Lou Trivino) earlier in the day on Monday.

Whether Severino returns as a starting pitcher or a reliever (like he did last fall), it's important to save his best for the stretch run and the playoffs. This gives him a chance to build up at his own pace, getting ready for the games that really count.

Meanwhile, Castro's injury is more significant than Severino. He hasn't started throwing yet after going down with a shoulder strain. With two new relievers coming in ahead of the trade deadline—Trivino and Scott Effross from the Cubs—and an emergence of arms like Ron Marinaccio at the big-league lever, there's less of an immediate need for Castro in the 'pen as well.

Schmidt has been stuck on the Scranton shuttle this year, going back and forth as he's been unable to secure a spot in the rotation due to a logjam of starters in pinstripes. He's still being developed as a starting pitcher and this latest demotion will give him an opportunity to continue building up in his pitch count.

Remember, with Severino hurt and JP Sears heading to Oakland in the Montas trade, New York needs depth if they run into more adversity in their rotation. Triple-A arms Ken Waldichuk and Hayden Wesneski are also headed to the A's in Monday's blockbuster, making Schmidt a key piece for this club.

Lastly, Espinal is a 25-year-old reliever that's been pitching well this year in both Double-A Somerset and Triple-A SWB. Think of this right-hander's promotion as insurance in the bullpen for Monday's night contest.

If Domingo Germán runs into trouble and the Yankees need to eat up innings, Espinal's number will likely be called. With two top-tier relievers on their way to the Bronx in the next day or two from Monday's trades, don't expect him to stick around for too long either.

