Yankees Trade Away Jordan Montgomery in Trade Deadline Surprise

Montgomery was in his sixth season with the Yankees.

NEW YORK — After acquiring right-hander Frankie Montas from the Athletics on Monday, adding an ace-caliber hurler to the starting staff, the Yankees turned around and traded away one of their longest-tenured starters.

New York sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced. 

Moving Montgomery is a huge surprise. The 29-year-old has posted a 3.69 ERA over 21 starts this year. He's been consistent all year long, struggling a bit over the last few months, but he profiled as a left-hander New York could rely on in the middle of their rotation over the final few months of the season. 

Plus, the homegrown starter had one more year of control next season. 

Now, barring any other last-minute moves, New York will go forward with a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Montas, Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon. Luis Severino is presently on the 60-day injured list, working back from a low grade right lat strain.

Until Severino returns, New York can continue to use right-hander Domingo Germán or promote from within. The Yankees recently demoted right-hander Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A, giving him a chance to build up as a starter with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Bader, a stellar defender in center field, is from Bronxville, New York. This won't be an immediate homecoming, though. The outfielder is on the injured list with plantar fascitis in his right foot. He's currently in a walking boot with no baseball activity.

New York traded Joey Gallo earlier in the day on Tuesday, so Bader can eventually take his spot in the outfield, providing good defense when he's healthy. He has one more year of control and is among the fastest players in baseball as well.

