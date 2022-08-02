Giancarlo Stanton to Resume Baseball Activities Soon

Giancarlo Stanton is making progress.

The Yankees slugger has been on the injured list since July 26 (retroactive to July 24) with left Achilles tendonitis. After some time on the sideline, he’s expected to resume baseball activities this week, according to Aaron Boone.

"I would say probably the next couple of days,” the Yankees manager said Sunday when asked for a Stanton update. “He'll probably start, whether it's throwing and probably doing some tee work and upper body hitting and stuff like that. Just talking to him briefly yesterday, he's definitely encouraged by the last few days. The last few days he's noticed improvement and I think has moved the needle how he would have hoped. So hopefully that starts to pick up speed this week."

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 15-day I.L. after he requested an MRI following a few missed games. Stanton last played on July 23 and had been feeling wear and tear after a weeks-long span that included an MVP performance in the All-Star Game on July 19.

The Yankees initially hoped for a two or three-week absence. Boone did not update that timeline on Sunday or Monday, but Stanton appears to be moving in the right direction.

When Stanton first went on the I.L., Boone suggested that some time off could help him “recharge” his batteries before the stretch run. Stanton is hitting .228 with an .807 OPS, 24 home runs, 61 RBI, a 125 wRC+ and 1.3 fWAR this season.

Boone added that Stanton’s latest injury would not prevent him from playing the outfield moving forward.

“If we were in a playoff situation right now, it’s probably something he kind of grinds through,” Boone said when Stanton hit the shelf. “It’s not something that’s debilitating him right now.”

