Yankees Say Goodbye to Gary Sánchez After 'Bittersweet' Trade

Both general manager Brian Cashman and skipper Aaron Boone opened up about Gary Sánchez's departure on Monday, wishing the backstop well as he transitions to a new role with the Twins.

TAMPA — To Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the best way to describe Sunday's blockbuster trade with the Twins is bittersweet.

Sure, New York improved as a result of the five-player swap, addressing multiple areas of focus in one transaction. But saying goodbye to a player like Gary Sánchez is never easy.

"It was an emotional conversation," Boone said Monday afternoon, recalling his chat with Sánchez after the trade transpired late Sunday night. "Essentially, thanking him, telling him I love him and wishing him well. I want to see him go have success."

Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela packed their bags for Twins camp Sunday night while New York acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in return.

New York's general manager Brian Cashman shared a similar sentiment to Boone, admitting that his call to Sánchez—breaking the news that he had been traded—was not one he looked forward to making.

"You're never comfortable telling most players that [they have been traded], but some guys it's a little bit more difficult than others," Cashman said. "Since he's been a part of our family from the start, it makes it even that much more difficult."

Sánchez signed with the Yankees back in 2009, making his debut in pinstripes seven years later. He's been the Bombers' Opening Day starter behind the plate in each of the last five seasons, making history with his offensive production along the way.

That said, the two-time All-Star has faced his fair share of adversity, struggling mightily in recent years while failing to make significant improvements to his suspect defense behind the dish. In the last two years combined, Sánchez lost playing time as a direct result of his play, hitting .187 with 185 strikeouts and 33 home runs across 166 games.

Through it all, however, the Yankees have stood by the backstop, giving him ample opportunities all the way up to Sunday's trade, finally providing the slugger with a change in scenery.

"I know Gary was working hard, there was never a doubt in my head that he was gonna work hard and try to get better," reliever Zack Britton said Monday. "Gary's got the talent to go win an MVP so whether he does it, I'm not sure, but the ability is there. I'm hoping that he gets back to the player that he wants to be."

Cashman added that he wouldn't be surprised if Sánchez put up All-Star numbers with the Twins, making a case for a big deal in free agency as he enters the final year of his current contract.

On-field production aside, Boone made it clear that Sánchez will be missed because of the man he's become as a member of the Yankees' clubhouse. His maturity and character, working hard to help his team win games no matter what, left a lasting impression.

"Gary's a quality person and a guy that's been through a lot of adversity," Boone said. "He never stopped being a really good teammate and never stopped working really hard at being the best he can be. Hopefully it does click for him as he moves on."

