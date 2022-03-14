How Yankees Plan to Replace Gary Sánchez at Catcher

With Gary Sánchez heading to the Twins, New York is poised to use a platoon approach for the 2022 season.

TAMPA — For the first time since 2016, Gary Sánchez won't start behind the dish for the Yankees on Opening Day this season.

Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela are headed to the Minnesota Twins as part of a five-player deal with huge implications on New York's starting lineup.

With Sánchez departing for a much-needed change in scenery, where will the Yankees turn at the catcher position?

The answer, in part, lies is in New York's return from the Twins.

In exchange for Sánchez and Urshela, the Yankees acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

Barring any other moves, New York will begin this season with Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka as the only two catchers on the club's 40-man roster. Prospects Austin Wells and Josh Breaux are impressing in the farm system, but they aren't expected to be ready to make the jump to the big-league level in 2022.

According to Jack Curry of YES Network, New York's plan—as of now—is to platoon Rortvedt (a left-handed hitter) with Higashioka (who swings from the right side) at catcher.

Rortvedt, 24, made his MLB debut a season ago, appearing in 39 games for Minnesota. The former second-round pick slashed .169/229/.281 in his first taste of the big leagues.

Those aren't exactly tantalizing numbers, but the youngster's defensive skills are sure to be an upgrade from Sánchez, even with the incremental improvements the slugging backstop made over the last few years.

Further, you have to figure Yankees catching coach Tanner Swanson played a role in this deal. Swanson worked in the Twins organization before he was hired by the Yankees. Perhaps he gave his seal of approval on the prospect, providing some added insight on Rortvedt's upside from their history together. Swanson's familiarity with the backstop can, in theory, aid Rortvedt's adjustment to a new organization as well, bringing the most out of the catcher right away.

Meanwhile, Higashioka is set to enter his sixth big-league season in pinstripes. The reliable backstop has been in the organization since he was drafted by New York in 2008, setting a new career high with 67 games played in 2021.

A combination of Higashioka and Rortvedt at catcher doesn't jump off a lineup card on the offensive side of the ball, but defense and pitch framing behind the plate are equally important.

It's also possible that general manager Brian Cashman has more moves up his sleeve. With New York's first full-squad workout of the spring scheduled for Monday, time is of the essence. Then again, Sunday's blockbuster shows that Cashman and his team are actively making calls, ready to pounce when the right opportunity presents itself.

